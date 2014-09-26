FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Northern Trust names Hodgson senior director of GFO in EMEA
September 26, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Northern Trust names Hodgson senior director of GFO in EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Custody bank Northern Trust Corp named Lesley Hodgson as senior director of its Global Family and Private Investment Offices (GFO) group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Hodgson, to be based in London, will report to Daniel Lindley, managing director of GFO, EMEA.

Northern Trust said Hodgson will manage the client service teams in London and Guernsey.

Hodgson, who joined Northern Trust in 1995, was the managing director of its GFO business in Guernsey. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

