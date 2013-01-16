FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Trust profit, revenue miss estimates
January 16, 2013

Northern Trust profit, revenue miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp’s profit for the fourth quarter rose but missed Wall Street estimates due to much lower foreign-exchange trading income.

Net income in the quarter rose to $167.7 million, or 69 cents per share, from $130.2 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue climbed 1 percent to $969.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $985.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Foreign-exchange trading income fell 40 percent to $40.8 million, mainly due to reduced currency market volatility.

