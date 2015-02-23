FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Trust to pay $60 million over securities lending program
February 23, 2015

Northern Trust to pay $60 million over securities lending program

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp has agreed to pay $60 million to settle lawsuits over claims that the financial services institution imprudently managed its securities lending program, resulting in losses to retirement plans and pension funds.

The settlements, disclosed in court papers filed Wednesday in Chicago federal court, would bring to a close nearly six years of litigation stemming from the lending program’s management during the financial crisis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1AmL9mi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
