FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Northern Trust Asset Management appoints retirement head for unit
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Northern Trust Asset Management appoints retirement head for unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Jessica Hart as retirement practice lead in its Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) business.

She replaces John McCareins, who has been appointed to lead asset management in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hart, who joined the company is 2000, was recently global head of manager research and fund management, the company said on Thursday.

Northern Trust said it also appointed Lincoln Ellis as a senior client investment officer for its global family office practice and Dan Kutliroff as a senior sales specialist in its retirement practice. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.