Sept 19 (Reuters) - Northgate PLC : * Says group continues to trade in line with expectations. * Vehicles on hire in line with expectations. * Says in Spain vehicles on hire have risen from 32,100 at 30 April 2013 to

33,400 at 18 September 2013 * Says in UK vehicles on hire have risen from 43,100 at 30 April 2013 to 44,700