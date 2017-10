LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Northgate PLC : * Vehicle utilisation in the period to 18 September has averaged 89% * Vehicles on hire have fallen from 46,400 at 30 April 2012 to 44,800 at 18

September 2012, * Spain vehicle utilisation in the period to 18 September has averaged 90% * Says it continues to trade in line with its expectations