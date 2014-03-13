BRIEF-Northgate says UK vehicles on hire continues to grow

March 13 (Reuters) - Northgate PLC : * UK underlying hire revenue per rented vehicle has increased by 1% versus last year during during 1 November 2013 to 12 March 2014 * Are expecting to open a further four to six sites in the London area in the next six months * In Spain, vehicles on hire have fallen by 500 during the period, to 32,800 at 12 March 2014 from 33,300 at 31 October 2013 * In Spain, underlying hire revenue per rented vehicle has fallen 1% in versus last year during 1 November 2013 to 12 March 2014 * Vehicles on hire continue to grow in the UK, with signs of stabilisation in Spain * Growth from the new sites opened is ahead of our expectations, to continue to invest in new sites * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here