BRIEF-Northgate H1 underlying pretax profit rises 14 pct

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Northgate PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax up 14 percent to 32.0 million stg * Increase in interim dividend to 3.2 pence per share from 1.3 pence per share a year earlier * H1 average utilisation of 88 pct in UK (2012 - 89 pct), 93 pct in Spain (2012 - 90 pct) * Says continues to trade in line with its expectations * Two new sites opened in the UK since April 30, 2013 with three more planned by April 30 , 2014 * H1 revenue down to 288.8 million stg from 314.5 million stg a year earlier