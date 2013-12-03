FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Northgate H1 underlying pretax profit rises 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Northgate H1 underlying pretax profit rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Northgate PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax up 14 percent to 32.0 million stg * Increase in interim dividend to 3.2 pence per share from 1.3 pence per share a year earlier * H1 average utilisation of 88 pct in UK (2012 - 89 pct), 93 pct in Spain (2012 - 90 pct) * Says continues to trade in line with its expectations * Two new sites opened in the UK since April 30, 2013 with three more planned by April 30 , 2014 * H1 revenue down to 288.8 million stg from 314.5 million stg a year earlier * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.