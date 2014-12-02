FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Van rental firm Northgate's first-half profit rises
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 2, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

Van rental firm Northgate's first-half profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Northgate Plc posted a 49 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by lower maintenance costs and higher demand for the vehicles it rents out.

The company’s shares rose more than 6 percent.

Northgate, which rents out light commercial vehicles to engineering, distribution and retail companies, said underlying pretax profit rose to 47.8 million pounds ($75.1 million) in the six months ended Oct. 31 from 32.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.6 percent to 305.0 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6368 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.