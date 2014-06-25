FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Higher van rentals drive Northgate's profit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 25, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Higher van rentals drive Northgate's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Logistics company Northgate Plc reported a 22 percent rise in full-year profit as initial signs of recovery in Spain, and buoyancy in the British economy drove more customers to lease its vans.

The company, which rents out light commercial vehicles under flexible contracts to engineering, distribution and retail companies, said it continued to trade in line with its expectations.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 60.3 million pounds ($102.3 million) in the year ended April 30, from 49.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 6.3 percent to 571.5 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5892 British Pounds) (Reporting By Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.