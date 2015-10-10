North Korea leader Kim Jong Un says ready to fight any war with U.S.

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Saturday his country was prepared to fight “any kind of war waged by the U.S. imperialists” in a televised speech at the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party.

“The party’s revolutionary armament means we are ready to fight any kind of war waged by the U.S. imperialists,” Kim said at Pyongyang’s main Kim Il Sung Square, where a senior Chinese Communist Party official was present as an envoy of President Xi Jinping.

North Korea regularly condemns war games conducted by the United States and South Korea as preparations for war.