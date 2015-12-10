FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says doubts North Korea claim to have hydrogen bomb
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Energy
December 10, 2015 / 6:26 PM / 2 years ago

White House says doubts North Korea claim to have hydrogen bomb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it was doubtful that North Korea had developed a hydrogen bomb, as its leader had apparently claimed.

“At this point, the information that we have access to calls into serious question those claims, but we take very seriously the risk and the threat that is posed by the North Korean regime in their ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Tim Ahmann)

