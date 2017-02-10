SEOUL Feb 10 Pheasant meatball soup and blue
cocktails snazzily shaken were two of the more intriguing
entries at a national cooking contest held in North Korea on
Thursday to mark the 75th birthday anniversary of late leader
Kim Jong-il.
Video provided to Reuters by North Korea's official news
agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed
North Korean cooks preparing and presenting various traditional
Korean dishes at the Pyongyang Noodle House, the venue for the
competition.
"The pheasant meat is good for people's health and the meat
itself has a sweet taste, so there's no need to add many
seasonings", said Pak Hye Ok, chef of the Bongnam Noodle House,
who presented the pheasant meatball broth.
"Nothing can defeat a fresh pheasant meat if it is well
seasoned with salt."
In a crowded hall where the entries were displayed and
judged, people snapped pictures and took video on their mobile
phones as female bartenders threw shakers in the air as they
made blue drinks decorated with cherries, pineapple slices and
cocktail umbrellas.
The competition, which drew over 300 participants from North
Korea's cooking industry, is the seventh of its kind and was
held from Tuesday to Thursday, KCNA said.
Kim Jong Il's birthday on February 16 is considered a
national holiday in North Korea, and is called the "Day of the
Shining Star".
Kim, who was known in his country as "The Great Leader",
ruled North Korea from 1994-2011 with an iron fist and was
responsible for countless human rights violations, Human Rights
Watch said.
(Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Karishma Singh;
Editing by Michael Perry)