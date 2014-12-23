FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says reports it helped in hacking attack "irresponsible"
December 23, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

China says reports it helped in hacking attack "irresponsible"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Reports that China helped in a hacking attack against Sony Corp. are “irresponsible”, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing. China called on the United States and North Korea to talk about the hacking incident, she said.

The United States has blamed Pyongyang for the hacking attack. Washington has also asked China to identify any North Korea hackers operating in China and, if found, send them back to North Korea. It wants China to send a strong message to Pyongyang that such acts will not be tolerated, U.S. officials said. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

