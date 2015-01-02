FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama authorizes additional sanctions against North Korea in Sony hack
January 2, 2015

Obama authorizes additional sanctions against North Korea in Sony hack

1 Min Read

HONOLULU, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama authorized additional sanctions against North Korea as the first U.S. response to the cyber hack on Sony Pictures Entertainment , the White House said on Friday.

The additional sanctions target three companies as well as 10 North Korean government officials, including individuals working in Iran, Syria, China, Russia and Namibia, according to the Treasury Department. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Additional reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
