Sony expands on-demand, theatrical release of 'The Interview' movie
December 31, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Sony expands on-demand, theatrical release of 'The Interview' movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Wednesday it added more viewing options for its comedy “The Interview,” reaching deals to sell the film on demand through U.S. pay television operators and expanding its reach in independent theaters.

The film that is blamed for triggering a massive cyberattack on Sony’s movie studio also will be sold through Wal-Mart Stores Inc’s digital on-demand service, Vudu, and will be available on Sony’s PlayStation Network, Sony said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Richard Chang)

