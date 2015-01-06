FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony's 'The Interview' earns $31 mln online, $5 mln at theaters
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 6, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Sony's 'The Interview' earns $31 mln online, $5 mln at theaters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sony’s provocative North Korea parody “The Interview” has earned more than $31 million from online, cable and telecoms sales since its December release, Sony Pictures Entertainment said on Tuesday.

The raunchy comedy film was rented or purchased more than 4.3 million times between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4 on online and video-on-demand platforms.

To date, the film has earned $5 million at the theatrical box office, with 580 independent theaters showing the movie in North America.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.