Sony Pictures CEO says cyberattack cost covered by insurance
January 9, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Sony Pictures CEO says cyberattack cost covered by insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Michael Lynton said on Thursday the costs from the devastating cyberattack on the Hollywood studio will be completely covered by insurance and will not lead to further cost-cutting.

“I would say the cost is far less than anything anybody is imagining and certainly shouldn’t be anything that is disruptive to our budget,” Lynton told Reuters in an interview, seven weeks after the hacking attack that the U.S. government has blamed on North Korea. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
