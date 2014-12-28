UPDATE 1-Apple makes "The Interview" movie available on iTunes

(Adds details on price, background on competitors, movie)

By Christina Farr and Liana B. Baker

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said its iTunes store is now carrying Sony Corp’s “The Interview”, the film that angered North Korea and triggered a cyberattack against the studio.

“We’re pleased to offer ‘The Interview’ for rental or purchase on the iTunes Store,” Apple spokesman Tom Neumayr said in a statement.

The movie, steeped in gross-out humor depicting the travails of two journalists who get enlisted to assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, costs $14.99 to buy and $5.99 to rent on iTunes, according to the website.

Apple was one of the later tech companies to sign on to carrying the film via video-on-demand, and waited four days after competitors first released it on their digital video platforms on Dec 24.

Sony Pictures released the movie online via Google Inc’s YouTube and Google Play, Microsoft Corp’s Xbox gaming console and a Sony dedicated website first made the movie available last week after large movie theater chains refused to screen the comedy following threats of violence from hackers who opposed the film.

The movie was also shown in 331 mostly independent theaters, which helped generate more than $1 million in sales on Christmas day.

Until Sony discloses the online revenues, it will be hard to know if the studio will come anywhere near recouping the $44 million it cost to make the film, plus the $30 million-$40 million that some estimate was spent on marketing the film and its stars, Seth Rogen and James Franco.