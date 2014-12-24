FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Google's YouTube tentatively agrees to stream 'The Interview' -CNN
#Market News
December 24, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Google's YouTube tentatively agrees to stream 'The Interview' -CNN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background about existing theatrical distribution arrangement in paragraph 4; details about potential alternative channels in paragraphs 5-7)

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Google Inc’s YouTube unit has tentatively agreed to distribute the Sony Pictures film “The Interview,” at the center of a destructive cyberattack, offering online rentals beginning on Thursday, CNN reported.

The Internet release would coincide with the movie’s showing at a small number of U.S. theaters, CNN reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the talks. The deal could still fall apart, CNN said.

Representatives for YouTube, Google and Sony were not immediately available for comment.

Sony, which has lined up some 200 independent theaters to show the movie on Christmas day after major chains refused, said on Tuesday it was trying to secure other platforms so the movie could reach the largest possible audience.

No cable or satellite TV operator has yet agreed to make “The Interview” available through video on demand, however.

CNN said Sony has been looking at other distribution channels aside from YouTube, cautioning that the YouTube deal could still fall apart.

The studio also held talks with Apple Inc about making the comedy available on its iTunes store, but the negotiations broke down, CNN said, citing two anonymous sources. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg, Liana Baker and Christian Plumb; editing by Gunna Dickson)

