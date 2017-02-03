FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2017 / 1:59 AM / 7 months ago

North Korea dismisses key aide to leader Kim Jong Un- S.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - North Korea has dismissed the minister of state security, considered a key aide to the secretive state's leader, Kim Jong Un, South Korea said on Friday, following a series of high-level purges under the young leader.

Kim Won Hong was removed from office in mid-January apparently on charges of corruption, abuse of power and human rights abuses, Jeong Joon-hee, South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesman, said, confirming media reports. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie)

