6 months ago
N. Korean officials objected to autopsy on Kim Jong Nam's body - Malaysian sources
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 15, 2017 / 1:49 PM / 6 months ago

N. Korean officials objected to autopsy on Kim Jong Nam's body - Malaysian sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 (Reuters) - North Korean government officials in Malaysia objected to an autopsy being performed on the body of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Malaysian government sources aware of the discussions said on Wednesday.

The officials requested that the body be released to them right away, but Malaysia rejected the request, several sources said.

No decision has been taken on whether the body of Kim Jong Nam will be handed over to North Korea, the sources added.

Malaysian police on Wednesday detained a woman holding Vietnam travel papers, and are looking for a "few" other foreign suspects in connection with the death in Kuala Lumpur of Kim Jong Nam, police said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Emily Chow; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

