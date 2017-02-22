FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia identifies N.Korean embassy official among suspects
February 22, 2017 / 3:19 AM / 6 months ago

Malaysia identifies N.Korean embassy official among suspects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian police identified a senior official in the North Korean embassy on Wednesday as a suspect in the murder of Kim Jong Nam, and said another was linked to the North Korean airline.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said both suspects are still in Malaysia and have been called in for questioning. He said North Korean diplomat held the rank of second secretary at the embassy.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week while he was preparing to board a flight to Macau.

Khalid told a news conference that police "strongly believed" four other suspects who fled Malaysia on Feb. 13, the day of the attack, had arrived in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

