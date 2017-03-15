FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Malaysia says found out murdered Kim Jong Nam's identity from son's DNA
March 15, 2017 / 8:37 AM / 5 months ago

Malaysia says found out murdered Kim Jong Nam's identity from son's DNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia found out the identity of Kim Jong Nam's body based on DNA sample taken from his son, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was murdered on Feb. 13, when Malaysian police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

But North Korea has so far not identified him as Kim Jong Nam, who was carrying a passport under the name of Kim Chol when he was murdered. No next of kin has come forward to claim the body.

"I again confirm that it is Kim Jong Nam... This is based on a sample taken from his son," Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told reporters. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

