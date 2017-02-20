FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM Najib says Malaysia will be objective in Kim Jong Nam murder probe
February 20, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 6 months ago

PM Najib says Malaysia will be objective in Kim Jong Nam murder probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia has no reason to paint North Korea in a bad light and will be objective in its inquiry into the death of the estranged half-brother of the North's leader Kim Jong Un, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday.

"We have no reason why we want to do something to paint North Korea in a bad light, but we will be objective," Najib told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.

Kim Jong Nam died last Monday soon after the attack in the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he had been preparing to take a flight to Macau.

Najib added that he expected North Korea to understand that Malaysia had to apply the rule of law in the case. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

