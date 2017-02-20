Son of murdered North Korean due in Malaysia - airline source, media report

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The son of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader who was murdered in Kuala Lumpur last week, will arrive in the Malaysian capital late on Monday, according to an airline source and a media report.

An airline source said Kim Han Sol was arriving in Kuala Lumpur on an AirAsia flight from Macau.

Malaysian authorities have said they will release the body of the victim, believed to have been killed by North Korean agents, to next of kin. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor)