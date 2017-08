SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - A missile launched by North Korea appears to have failed, a South Korean military official said on Wednesday.

Another South Korean military official said that the North had earlier fired a missile from its east coast.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency said that the missile is believed to have been an intermediate-range Musudan missile. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park, editing by G Crosse)