a year ago
UN council likely to meet on North Korea's missile launch
June 22, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

UN council likely to meet on North Korea's missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, June 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will most likely meet on Wednesday to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, which was an "unacceptable violation" of a U.N. ban, French U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters.

"We want a quick and firm reaction of the Security Council on this," said Delattre, who is president of the 15-nation council this month. "We hope that ... we'll have a press statement on this." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, writing Louis Charbonneau)

