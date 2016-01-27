FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea may be readying long-range missile launch soon-Kyodo
January 27, 2016 / 9:48 PM / 2 years ago

North Korea may be readying long-range missile launch soon-Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - North Korea may be preparing to launch a long-range missile as soon as in a week, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported early on Thursday, citing an unnamed Japanese government official.

The official cited signs of possible preparations for a missile launch based on analysis of satellite imagery.

North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6., which is expected to result in fresh sanctions at the United Nations. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe)

