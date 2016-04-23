N.Korea seen to fire submarine-launched ballistic missile - S.Korea

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on Saturday off its east coast, South Korea said, amid concerns that it might conduct a nuclear test or a missile launch ahead of a key ruling party meeting.

The North fired the missile to the northeast from its east coast at about 6:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT), the South’s office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

