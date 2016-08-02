North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea off east coast - S.Korea

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday from its western region into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

It was the latest in a series of ballistic missiles launched by the North in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. The previous launch was two weeks ago, when it fired three ballistic missiles into the sea.

A South Korean military official did not immediately have further details of the missile when reached by telephone. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait)