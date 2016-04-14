FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea seen moving intermediate range ballistic missiles -Yonhap
April 14, 2016 / 1:30 AM / a year ago

North Korea seen moving intermediate range ballistic missiles -Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 14 (Reuters) - North Korea has deployed one or two Musudan intermediate range ballistic missiles on the east coast, possibly preparing for launch around April 15, the birthday of the country’s founder, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

A mobile launcher was spotted carrying up to two Musudan missiles, Yonhap said citing multiple South Korean government sources.

The Musudan missile, with a design range of more than 3,000 km (1,800 miles) is not known to have been flight-tested, according to South Korean defence ministry and experts. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)

