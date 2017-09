SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday North Korea’s announced plan to launch a satellite is really a plan to launch a long-range missile and that the North will pay a “severe price” if it goes ahead.

North Korea should immediately call off the planned launch, which is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, the South’s presidential office said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Paul Tait)