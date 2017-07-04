TOKYO, July 4 North Korea launched a missile on Tuesday that may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Japan's NHK public television said, quoting the defence ministry.

The launch would be the latest in a series by North Korea since the start of the year and comes just after U.S. President Donald J. Trump spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the issue. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul Tait)