UPDATE 2-Samsung plans $18.6 bln S.Korea investment amid chip boom
* Display unit to invest 1 trln won in OLED displays (Adds analyst comments, background)
TOKYO, July 4 North Korea launched a missile on Tuesday that may have landed in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), Japan's NHK public television said, quoting the defence ministry.
The launch would be the latest in a series by North Korea since the start of the year and comes just after U.S. President Donald J. Trump spoke to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the issue. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Paul Tait)
TOKYO, July 4 Toshiba Corp has asked a U.S. court to dismiss a Western Digital Corp request for an injunction to prevent a sale of the Japanese firm's chip business, saying the court has no jurisdiction and that an injunction would cause irreparable harm.