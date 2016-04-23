N.Korea says submarine-launched ballistic missile test 'great success' -KCNA

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - North Korea said on Sunday it had conducted a submarine-launched ballistic missile test supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and it was a “great success” that gave the country “one more means for powerful nuclear attack.”

“It fully confirmed and reinforced the reliability of the Korean-style underwater launching system and perfectly met all technical requirements for carrying out ... underwater attack operation,” the North Korean news agency KCNA said. (Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Bill Trott)