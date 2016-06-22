FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korea leader says missile gives ability to attack U.S. in the Pacific -KCNA
June 22, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

N.Korea leader says missile gives ability to attack U.S. in the Pacific -KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said after supervising the test launch of a "medium long-range strategic ballistic missile" that the country came to possess "the sure capability to attack" U.S. interests in the Pacific, official media reported on Thursday.

South Korean and U.S. military officials have said the North launched two intermediate-range missiles on Wednesday. The first of the two was considered a failure.

The test-fire was successful without any impact to the security of neighbouring countries, the North's KCNA news agency said.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Toni Reinhold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
