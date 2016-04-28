N.Korea fired 2nd intermediate-range missile, likely failed - S.Korea

SEOUL, April 28 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a second intermediate-range ballistic missile on Thursday which appeared to have been a failure, a South Korean Defence Ministry official said, hours after another missile crashed seconds after launch.

The second missile was fired at about 7:26 p.m. (1026 GMT) from the same east coast region where the first was launched earlier on Thursday but likely failed, the official said. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Alison Williams)