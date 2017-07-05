UNITED NATIONS, July 5 Russia's deputy U.N.
envoy on Wednesday said military force should not be considered
against North Korea and also called for a halt to the deployment
of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
"The possibility of taking military measures to resolve the
problems of the Korean peninsula should be excluded," said
Deputy Russian U.N. Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov. "We express
our support to the idea of North and South Korea engaging in
dialogue and consultations."
He also said that attempts to economically strangle North
Korea are "unacceptable" and that sanctions will not resolve the
issue.
Earlier on Wednesday, the United States warned it was ready
to use force "if we must" to stop North Korea's nuclear missile
program but said it prefers global diplomatic action against
Pyongyang for Tuesday's test launch of an intercontinental
ballistic missile (ICBM).
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)