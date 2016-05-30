South Korea detects sign of possible planned N.Korea missile launch

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - South Korea has detected evidence of a possible planned North Korea missile launch, a defence official said on Monday, after Japan put its military on alert for a ballistic missile launch by the isolated state.

The South Korean defence official declined to comment on what type of missile might be launched but South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said officials believe it would be an intermediate-range Musudan missile.

North Korea made three failed launch attempts of the Musudan in April, according to U.S. and South Korean officials. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel)