July 4 The United States has requested a
closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on
North Korea's latest missile launch, a spokesman for the U.S.
mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The spokesman said the meeting of the 15-member council was
likely to be scheduled for Wednesday. Pyongyang said on Tuesday
it had successfully test-launched a first intercontinental
ballistic missile, or ICBM, which analysts said could put all of
Alaska in range for the first time.
