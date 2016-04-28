U.N. urges North Korea to stop "further provocative actions"

UNITED NATIONS, April 28 (Reuters) - The United Nations urged North Korea on Thursday to stop “any further provocative actions” after the Asian state test-fired what appeared to be two intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

“These types of actions by the DPRK (North Korea) are extremely troubling,” said U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Both missile tests on Thursday failed, a South Korean official said, in a setback for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the run-up to next week’s ruling party congress.