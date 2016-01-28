US sees possible N.Korea space launch in near future -US official

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States has seen increased activity around a North Korea site suggesting movement of components and propellant to be able to conduct a space launch in the near future, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

“Our concern though is that they do a space-launch but really it’s the same technology to develop ICBMs,” the official said, referring to inter-continental ballistic missiles.

The official added such a launch could happen within a couple of weeks.