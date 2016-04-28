FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Korean launches apparently not successful -US Strategic Command
April 28, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

N.Korean launches apparently not successful -US Strategic Command

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Initial indications show North Korean attempts to launch two intermediate range missiles had not been successful, the U.S. Strategic Command said on Thursday.

Strategic Command said earlier it had tracked the launches at 4:43 p.m. U.S. central daylight time (2143 GMT) on Wednesday and at 5:24 a.m. central daylight time (1024 GMT) on Thursday.

“After additional analysis, U.S. Strategic Command assesses that both launch attempts of presumed Musudan intermediate range ballistic missiles occurred from Wonsan. Initial indications reveal the tests were not successful,” said Lieutenant Colonel Martin O‘Donnell, a STRATCOM spokesman. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by James Dalgleish)

