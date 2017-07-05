UNITED NATIONS, July 5 U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that North Korea's
actions were "quickly closing off the possibility of a
diplomatic solution" and the United States was prepared to
defend itself and its allies.
"One of our capabilities lies with our considerable military
forces. We will use them if we must, but we prefer not to have
to go in that direction," Haley told a U.N. Security Council
meeting on Pyongyang's recent intercontinental ballistic missile
launch.
She said the United States would propose new U.N. sanctions
on North Korea "in the coming days." She also warned that
Washington was prepared to cut off trade with countries trading
with North Korea in violation of U.N. resolutions.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)