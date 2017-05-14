FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea
May 14, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 3 months ago

Japan's Abe: Japan had phone calls with South Korea, U.S. on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign ministers from Japan and South Korea had a phone call on Sunday to discuss the firing of a missile by North Korea.

Shotaro Yachi, Abe's top security adviser, also had a call with U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Abe also told reporters.

"We will continue to closely coordinate with the United States and South Korea to respond to the North Korea situation," Abe told reporters.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Randy Fabi

