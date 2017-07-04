SEOUL, July 4 North Korea said it will make a major announcement on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. (0630 GMT), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, North Korea test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast, South Korean and U.S. officials said.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the military was analyzing the missile with the possibility that it may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile-class rocket. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)