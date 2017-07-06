LONDON, July 6 Britain summoned North Korea's
ambassador to condemn the country's latest missile launch, the
Foreign Office said on Thursday, calling on Pyongyang to give up
its pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles.
"The actions of the DPRK are a direct violation of multiple
Security Council resolutions and are a threat to regional and
international security," Foreign Office minister Mark Field
said.
"I call on the North Korean regime to change course and
focus on the welfare of its people, instead of the illegal
pursuit of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes."
The meeting took place on Wednesday.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)