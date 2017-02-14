LONDON Feb 14 Britain has summoned North
Korea's ambassador to express its condemnation of the country's
weekend ballistic missile launch, the Foreign Office said on
Tuesday.
North Korea said on Tuesday its missile launches were
"self-defence measures", rejecting U.N. Security Council
criticism of the test. The United States has demanded
international action against Pyongyang's weapons programmes.
"We urge North Korea to stop its provocative actions, which
threaten international peace and security, and instead re-engage
with the international community, and take credible, concrete
steps to prioritise the wellbeing of its own people instead of
the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes," a British Foreign
Office spokeswoman said in a statement.
"The ambassador was asked to convey this message to
Pyongyang in the strongest possible terms," she added.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)