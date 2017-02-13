BEIJING Feb 13 China opposes North Korean missile tests that run contrary to U.N. resolutions, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday after North Korea said it had successfully test-fired a new type of medium- to long-range ballistic missile the previous day.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

North Korea fired the ballistic missile on a high arc into the sea early on Sunday, the first test of U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to get tough on isolated North Korea, that tested nuclear devices and ballistic missiles last year at an unprecedented rate. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina)