SEOUL, July 6 South Korean President Moon Jae-in
said on Thursday dialogue with North Korea was more pressing
than ever and a peace treaty to permanently end the Korean War
must be signed by all parties to establish lasting peace on the
peninsula.
Moon said in a speech in Berlin the North made a
disappointing and misguided decision to conduct a test of a
ballistic missile on Tuesday and it now faced the last chance to
make the right choice.
"We do not wish for the collapse of North Korea and we will
not pursue any form of unification by absorbing the other. We
will not pursue unification by force," he said.
Moon is in Germany to attend a summit of G20 countries. The
two Koreas remain in a technical state of war under an armistice
ending the 1950-53 Korean War, signed by the North, the United
States and China.
